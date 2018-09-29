SOCIETY

Hermosa Beach 'note and float' nonprofit works to prevent child drownings

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Hermosa Beach resident Rachel Griffiths is on a mission to prevent kids from drowning.



While at Pennsylvania State University, she helped promote the "note and float" concept. Kids who can't swim at a pool get a wristband (the note) and get fitted with a life jacket (the float).

The program was successful in reducing the number of drownings at public pools, but Griffiths found a lot of pools that could use the program the most didn't have the funds to get the life jackets.

To bridge that gap, Griffiths started The Note and Float Life Jacket Fund in 2014. The nonprofit donates life jackets to under-served areas.

The jackets are lightweight and colorful, which the kids love. It also allows the jackets to be sized by color, so a child doesn't have to get fitted each time they come to the pool.

In the four summers the group has operated, they've donated more than 1,000 life jackets to 15 swimming pools across 12 states. Griffiths says her ultimate goal is to prevent all childhood drownings nationwide.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysafetydrowningeducationHermosa BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
San Bernardino: Inland Empire 66ers
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
New Chinatown celebrates 80th anniversary
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Dodgers heading to NLDS after 5-2 tiebreaker win over Rockies
Plane crashes near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne; 1 killed
Las Vegas shooting anniversary: Victims honored 1 year later
Tropical Storm Rosa prompts voluntary evacuation warning
3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Yucaipa
CA murder victim's Fitbit leads to alleged killer, her stepfather
2 dead, including juvenile girl, in Compton shootings
VIDEO: Lightning lights up La Quinta skies ahead of Tropical Storm Rosa
Show More
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
Trump celebrates Mexico, Canada trade deal, calls it USMCA
Encinitas shark attack victim ID'd; will make full recovery
Manhattan Beach police chief honors employee killed in Las Vegas shooting
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
More News