valentine's day

High school sweethearts marry 63 years later

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- One Ohio couple is proving that love withstands the test of time: 63 years after graduation, high school sweethearts Bob and Annette Harvey are now married.

Their love story started with a dance in 1956. Annette said she was shaking because she didn't know how to dance, but Bob led the way. After that, the two soon started going steady and fell madly in love.

"She was the most beautiful woman, which she still is today, that I have ever seen in my life," Bob told WBNS-TV.

Yet after high school, Annette was sent to live in Kentucky, and the couple went their separate ways. Bob married Diane in 1959, and Annette married John in 1961.

Through the decades, Bob never forgot that first dance.

"This woman who'd been gentle on my mind became an obsessive on my mind," he said.

Then, Bob found out Annette was a widow, and he was too.

He sent her a condolence card, but it read more like a love letter.

"Dear Annette, life is a journey of sweetness and sorrow, of yesterday's memories, of hopes for tomorrow," the card read.

Annette said she decided to give him a call.

"When I said, 'Bob, this is Annette,' he just choked up. And I said, 'I know it's surprising that I'm calling you,' or something, and finally, he got his voice and could talk to me," she said.

The next day, Bob drove from his home in Virginia all the way to Annette's Ohio home and gave her flowers.

"I took her face in my hands. I've got to do this for you," he said. "Like this, I said, 'I love you, you're beautiful, and I'm going to kiss you whether you want me to or not.' And we kissed, and I'm serious on this, 60 years disappeared. Poof."

One month later, they were engaged, and a few months after that, they said "I do."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyohiovalentine's dayloveu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
Get married for $14 this Valentine's Day in Long Beach
Shoppers rush to California Flower Mall in downtown LA
What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
Valentine's Day: A flower's long journey to your special someone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant at forefront of All-Star Weekend
Will Dodger Stadium renovation be done by Opening Day?
Irvine mother alleges sexual assault by Lyft driver
Mom, daughter left shaken after suspect jumps into car in Fairfax District
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 2 years later
Van Nuys has most dangerous intersection in LA, study says
Van Nuys road rage: Juvenile arrested after fleeing to Armenia
Show More
Trailers provide housing for homeless families in South LA
Boy attacked, accused of having coronavirus because he's Asian: Officials
Shoppers rush to California Flower Mall in downtown LA
'Find me a girlfriend': Man offers $25K for help finding love
Crystal Cove secures more funding for cottage renovations
More TOP STORIES News