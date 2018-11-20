SOCIETY

Highland Park veterans monument in disrepair, vandalized on Veterans Day

EMBED </>More Videos

A Highland Park monument meant to honor veterans has seen better days, but people in the neighborhood say they're trying to change that.

By
HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Veterans Memorial Square on York Boulevard and Figueroa Street in Highland Park is supposed to be a place that honors the sacrifice of those who've served, but locals say it's been neglected by the city of Los Angeles -- who owns the land and allowed it to fall into poor condition.

"I feel very insulted to see our monument like this, being disrespected," said Ben Felix, a Vietnam War veteran.

On Veterans Day, several Highland Park veterans went to the memorial to pay their respects. They found that the memorial had been partly destroyed by someone who had used a hammer to vandalize the fountain.

"This belongs to our people that fought for us to have freedom. Is this how we're going to pay our veterans back? By the filth and the dirtiness? They were dying for us," said Rosa Rivas, who has lived in Highland Park for 37 years.

A group of neighborhood veterans gathered at the monument Tuesday, angry at the city because their requests for improvements have been ignored.

"The last two months, I've sent several emails to field Rep. Bill Cody, all of which were unanswered, to inform him that for the past five to seven months, the lights that illuminate the flag have been burned out," said David Bloom, a veteran who has lived in Highland Park his whole life.

Councilmember Gil Cedillo's office, which blames city bureaucracy for the delay, said they've been trying to secure funds so the Department of Recreation and Parks can make the necessary improvements. Cedillo calls the monument one of the landmarks of his district.

"We are also budgeted to enhance it. I think we're going to have a fountain there, replace the flags," Cedillo told Eyewitness News. "With the elements of the wind and the fires, the flags get tattered within a year, so we're looking for alternatives."

Cedillo's office said they hope to have the improvements completed by February. Meantime, Highland Park vets say they'll believe it when they see it.

"What I want Gil Cedillo to do is share the bid with us that it takes to fix this fountain so we can raise the money on our own," Bloom said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvandalismveteransveteranHighland ParkLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Meet the women of the LAPD breaking the glass ceiling
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Riverside: Volunteers prepare of 29th annual Festival of Trees
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
More Society
Top Stories
Lettuce warning: 9 E. coli cases reported in LA County
Meet the women of the LAPD breaking the glass ceiling
Woolsey Fire: Damage tally increases as residents examine debris
Family mourns loss of young mother found dead in Commerce
SoCal Edison warning customers about scams
Carl's Jr. closing corporate offices in Anaheim
USC's blind long snapper Jake Olson wins major award
LA officials to set up task force to crack down on illegal racing
Show More
Villanueva extends lead over McDonnell in LA County sheriff race
Camp Fire: Death toll climbs to 81; containment at 75 percent
2.5 million travelers to pass through LAX
Thousand Oaks shooting victim, 21, honored at funeral service
Healthy Thanksgiving: recipes without gluten, dairy
More News