Holiday ice skating in Southern California

1324 Fifth Street, Santa MonicaNovember 3 through January 21Admission to the 8,000-square-foot rink is $15 with skate rental. You can also take a skating class or sign up for private lessons.800 Olympic Blvd., Los AngelesNovember 10 through January 6You can enjoy outdoor ice skating around the Christmas tree at this L.A. Kings-sponsored rink in Microsoft Square.532 S. Olive Street, Los AngelesNovember 15 through January 6You can glide around the rink while surrounded by the city skyline, under the sun or the stars. They'll be featuring guest DJ nights, skating exhibitions, ice showcases and themed skating events throughout the season.95 S. Pine Avenue, Long BeachNovember 16 through January 6The L.A. Kings bring you the outdoor skating experience, surrounded by holiday shopping and dining. Photos with Santa, Friday-Sunday.6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland HillsNovember 20 through January 6Enjoy outdoor ice skating from the L.A. Kings, while taking advantage of the great shopping and dining at the Westfield Topanga mall.1126 Queens Hwy, Long BeachNovember 23 through January 6Slip on a pair of skates and glide around the True North Ice Rink located on the uppermost deck of the Queen Mary - 181 feet above sea level - with a 360-degree panoramic view of the Long Beach harbor and skyline.275 E Olive Avenue, BurbankDecember 13 through January 6The Rink in Downtown Burbank is just steps away from more than 400 shops and restaurants, and the recently renovated Burbank Town Center.670 Spectrum Center Drive, IrvineNovember 8 through January 6Lace up those ice skates and head to the Giant Wheel Court. Over 25,000 skaters will visit the Anaheim Ducks-sponsored rink this holiday season. You can enjoy the facility seven days a week until 11pm, and Thursdays have themed skating.88 Fair Drive, Costa MesaDecember 20 through January 6You can enjoy ice skating on SoCal's largest outdoor ice rink under the stars. Ice tube down an 8-lane, 150-foot mountain. Play and slide in the snow with fresh snow blown in daily.28950 Ca-18, SkyforestNovember 15 through January 6In the winter, the arena transforms into a skating pond that the whole family can enjoy. The North Pole-themed rink is nestled in the forest, surrounded by tall pine trees. Night skating is available certain evenings, giving a magnificent view of the stars.2200 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand OaksNovember 17 through January 27Get ready to skate The Lakes this season with festive music, hot chocolate, and plenty of holiday cheer to go around.