Here's a list of places to see festive holiday light displays in Southern California. Share your favorites with #abc7holiday!301 N. Baldwin Avenue, ArcadiaOctober 26 through January 6At night, the grounds become an illuminated wonderland, with magical lantern art depicting exotic animals, shimmering flowers, whimsical pandas, soaring dragons and more.Rodeo Drive, Beverly HillsNovember 15 through December 23Enjoy spectacular lighting displays and special photo opportunities along Rodeo Drive, North and South Beverly Drive, Canon Drive, at Beverly Canon Gardens and Beverly Gardens Park. Stores are open late for evening shopping on Fridays and Saturdays.1101 W. McKinley Avenue, PomonaNovember 15 through January 6Experience larger-than-life handcrafted lanterns, live entertainment and food, complete with multicultural experiences and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.889 Americana Way, GlendaleNovember 16 through December 25The Green transforms into a winter wonderland every evening with snow falling at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Reserve your spot at Santa's House where you can share your wish list.5333 Zoo Drive, Los AngelesNovember 16 through January 6Visitors will encounter giant illuminated snowflakes, a disco ball forest, plus new areas to explore. Santa and his reindeer will also be there.1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada FlintridgeNovember 18 through January 6The interactive nighttime event celebrates its third year at the gardens. Get in the holiday spirit as you stroll the one-mile route with unique displays that light up the walkway and the sky. Many of the installations invite participation, while others you can just stand back and enjoy.189 The Grove Drive, Los AngelesNovember 19 through December 25The Grove transforms into a winter wonderland every evening with snow falling at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Enjoy the 100-foot Christmas tree with 25,000 lights and ornaments and holiday-themed dancing waters.4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los AngelesNovember 23 through December 30Head to Griffith Park for an evening train ride around a festively decorated, one mile of track. Tens of thousands of lights create magical scenes to entertain you and your family.1126 Queens Highway Long BeachNovember 23 through January 6Enjoy nostalgic fun including ice-skating onboard the ship's uppermost deck, nightly tree lighting ceremonies on the ship's bow, the Gingerbread Village, Stocking Shop, strolling vintage carolers, live entertainment, holiday dining, and more.200 N Grand Avenue, Los AngelesDecember 1 through December 25This immersive nighttime art experience takes over Grand Park with a 12-acre art, projection and light display, exhibit and installation.Naples Island, Long BeachDecember 8The 72nd annual boat parade will feature both large and small boats as they show off their lights. The big boats embark at 6pm, while the smaller ones launch at 6:30 p.m.Newport Bay, Newport BeachHoliday Lights December 1 through December 31Boat Parade December 19 through December 23Elaborate Christmas light displays of bay-front estates with their Ring Of Lights competition and one of the largest decorated boat parades in the country. Hundreds of decorated ships of all sizes compete for top awards in over a half dozen categories.1900 Associated Road, FullertonDecember 14 & 15Spend the evening in the garden and stroll luminaria lined pathways. Enjoy live music, vintage holiday decorations at Heritage House, make an ornament and see the beauty of the garden at night.88 Fair Drive, Costa MesaDecember 20 through January 6Enjoy a nightly Christmas tree lighting celebration with a parade of characters, fireworks and snow flurries. See Santa and his reindeer flying over the fairgrounds, and an all-new Alpine Village with a light maze and new wintery attractions.9300 Cherry Ave, FontanaNovember 16 through December 31Experience Magic of Lights from the comfort of your own car. The family-friendly drive-through experience features festive scenes of sparkling displays and animations depicting the favorite characters of the season.Main Street and 3649 Mission Inn Avenue, RiversideNovember 23 through January 6Riverside's 26th annual festival includes The Mission Inn Hotel, illuminated with 5-million lights, 200 animated characters, fresh fallen snow and a candy themed-decor. Attractions along the Main Street pedestrian mall include holiday vendors, family-friendly entertainment, trackless train rides, the Century Ferris Wheel and a colorful vintage carousel.40 Presidential Drive, Simi ValleyNovember 10 through January 6Visitors can take a 90-minute walk around the Reagan Library campus while listening to holiday tunes and special sound effects associated with the 40th president. Thousands of LEDs, lasers, 3D projections and animated displays are designed to get visitors into the holiday spirit.If you know a great place to see holiday lights, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7holiday!