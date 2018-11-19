Holiday light displays in Southern California

LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Moonlight Forest - Lantern Art Festival at the Los Angeles Arboretum
301 N. Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia
October 26 through January 6
At night, the grounds become an illuminated wonderland, with magical lantern art depicting exotic animals, shimmering flowers, whimsical pandas, soaring dragons and more.
arboretum.org
Bold Holidays on Rodeo Drive
Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills
November 15 through December 23
Enjoy spectacular lighting displays and special photo opportunities along Rodeo Drive, North and South Beverly Drive, Canon Drive, at Beverly Canon Gardens and Beverly Gardens Park. Stores are open late for evening shopping on Fridays and Saturdays.
lovebeverlyhills.com
Chinese Lantern Festival at The Fairplex
1101 W. McKinley Avenue, Pomona
November 15 through January 6
Experience larger-than-life handcrafted lanterns, live entertainment and food, complete with multicultural experiences and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.
chineselanternfestival.com
The Americana at Brand Christmas
889 Americana Way, Glendale
November 16 through December 25
The Green transforms into a winter wonderland every evening with snow falling at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Reserve your spot at Santa's House where you can share your wish list.
americanaatbrand.com
A Wild Wonderland of Light at The L.A. Zoo
5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles
November 16 through January 6
Visitors will encounter giant illuminated snowflakes, a disco ball forest, plus new areas to explore. Santa and his reindeer will also be there.
lazoolights.org
Enchanted: Forest of Lights at Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge
November 18 through January 6
The interactive nighttime event celebrates its third year at the gardens. Get in the holiday spirit as you stroll the one-mile route with unique displays that light up the walkway and the sky. Many of the installations invite participation, while others you can just stand back and enjoy.
descansogardens.org/
A Winter Wonderland at The Grove
189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles
November 19 through December 25
The Grove transforms into a winter wonderland every evening with snow falling at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Enjoy the 100-foot Christmas tree with 25,000 lights and ornaments and holiday-themed dancing waters.
thegrovela.com
Holiday Light Festival Train Ride
4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles
November 23 through December 30
Head to Griffith Park for an evening train ride around a festively decorated, one mile of track. Tens of thousands of lights create magical scenes to entertain you and your family.
griffithparktrainrides.com
Deck The Halls at the Queen Mary
1126 Queens Highway Long Beach
November 23 through January 6
Enjoy nostalgic fun including ice-skating onboard the ship's uppermost deck, nightly tree lighting ceremonies on the ship's bow, the Gingerbread Village, Stocking Shop, strolling vintage carolers, live entertainment, holiday dining, and more.
queenmary.com
Grand Park's Winter Glow
200 N Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
December 1 through December 25
This immersive nighttime art experience takes over Grand Park with a 12-acre art, projection and light display, exhibit and installation.
grandparkla.org
Naples Island Annual Holiday Boat Parade
Naples Island, Long Beach
December 8
The 72nd annual boat parade will feature both large and small boats as they show off their lights. The big boats embark at 6pm, while the smaller ones launch at 6:30 p.m.
naplesca.com
ORANGE COUNTY
Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade & Ring of Lights
Newport Bay, Newport Beach
Holiday Lights December 1 through December 31
Boat Parade December 19 through December 23
Elaborate Christmas light displays of bay-front estates with their Ring Of Lights competition and one of the largest decorated boat parades in the country. Hundreds of decorated ships of all sizes compete for top awards in over a half dozen categories.
christmasparadeboats.com
Holiday Luminaria Stroll at The Fullerton Arboretum
1900 Associated Road, Fullerton
December 14 & 15
Spend the evening in the garden and stroll luminaria lined pathways. Enjoy live music, vintage holiday decorations at Heritage House, make an ornament and see the beauty of the garden at night.
fullertonarboretum.com
Winter Fest at the OC Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
December 20 through January 6
Enjoy a nightly Christmas tree lighting celebration with a parade of characters, fireworks and snow flurries. See Santa and his reindeer flying over the fairgrounds, and an all-new Alpine Village with a light maze and new wintery attractions.
winterfestoc.com
INLAND EMPIRE
Magic of Lights at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana
9300 Cherry Ave, Fontana
November 16 through December 31
Experience Magic of Lights from the comfort of your own car. The family-friendly drive-through experience features festive scenes of sparkling displays and animations depicting the favorite characters of the season.
autoclubspeedway.com
Mission Inn Festival of Lights at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa
Main Street and 3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside
November 23 through January 6
Riverside's 26th annual festival includes The Mission Inn Hotel, illuminated with 5-million lights, 200 animated characters, fresh fallen snow and a candy themed-decor. Attractions along the Main Street pedestrian mall include holiday vendors, family-friendly entertainment, trackless train rides, the Century Ferris Wheel and a colorful vintage carousel.
riversideca.gov
VENTURA COUNTY
Holiday Lights at the Reagan Library
40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley
November 10 through January 6
Visitors can take a 90-minute walk around the Reagan Library campus while listening to holiday tunes and special sound effects associated with the 40th president. Thousands of LEDs, lasers, 3D projections and animated displays are designed to get visitors into the holiday spirit.
reaganfoundation.org
If you know a great place to see holiday lights, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7holiday!