Holiday light displays in Southern California

LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Moonlight Forest - Lantern Art Festival at the Los Angeles Arboretum
301 N. Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia
November 9 through January 12
Wednesday through Sunday 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
At night, the grounds become an illuminated wonderland, with magical lantern art depicting exotic fish and a giant shark in their new Ocean Visions exhibit. Step into a winter wonderland with our new Polar Dreams experience featuring playful penguins and cuddly sled dogs.
arboretum.org
Bold Holidays on Rodeo Drive
Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills
November 14 through December 22
Lighting celebration November 14
200 to 400 block on Rodeo Drive 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Enjoy spectacular lighting displays and special photo opportunities along Rodeo Drive, North and South Beverly Drive, Canon Drive, at Beverly Canon Gardens and Beverly Gardens Park. Stores are open late for evening shopping on Fridays and Saturdays.
lovebeverlyhills.com
Chinese Lantern Festival at The Fairplex
1101 W. McKinley Avenue, Pomona
November 21 through January 5
November 21 through January 15 Thursdays - Sundays December 19 through January 5 Nightly.
Experience larger-than-life handcrafted lanterns, live entertainment and food, complete with multicultural experiences and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. No pets allowed.
chineselanternfestival.com
L.A. Zoo Lights
5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles
November 23 and 24, December 7 and 8, December 14 and 15 and January 4 and 5.
From 5:30 p.m. to 9:15 a.m. the next morning.
This exciting indoor overnight includes a nighttime guided tour of the Zoo and the Zoo Lights. You'll be treated to pizza/salad dinner, and an evening snack.
lazoolights.org
L.A. Zoo Lights Overnight Adventure
Enchanted: Forest of Lights at Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge
November 17 through January 5
The interactive nighttime event celebrates its fourth year at the gardens. Get in the holiday spirit as you stroll the one-mile route with unique displays that light up the walkway and the sky. Many of the installations invite participation, while others you can just stand back and enjoy.
descansogardens.org
Holiday Light Festival Train Ride
4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles
November 29 through December 30 except December 24 and 25.
Head to Griffith Park for an evening train ride around a festively decorated, one mile of track. Tens of thousands of lights create magical scenes to entertain you and your family.
griffithparktrainrides.com
Queen Mary Christmas
1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
November 29 through January 1
Start your adventure at the outdoor North Pole Village with ice skating at the True North Ice Rink circling a 26-ft Christmas tree, then jump aboard the QM Express Train or the Grand Carousel for more festive fun.
queenmary.com
Lights on Miracle Hill
City Blessing Church of Walnut, 18901 Amar Road, Walnut
Friday-Sunday, December 1 through December 23
A free Christmas light show with over 1-million lights synchronized to music.
cityblessing.org
Grand Park's Winter Glow
200 N Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
December 6 through December 25
This immersive nighttime art experience takes over Grand Park with a 12-acre art, projection and light display, exhibit and installation.
grandparkla.org
The 56th Annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade
Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey
December 14
Enjoy the Snow Wonder event, 12pm-6pm. Fireworks kick-off the boat parade celebration at 5:55pm, then festively-lit boats sail the main channel, 6pm-8pm.
mdrboatparade.org
Naples Island Annual Holiday Boat Parade
Naples Island, Long Beach
December 8
The 73nd annual boat parade, "Christmas Under the Sea", will feature both large and small boats as they show off their lights. The big boats embark at 6pm, while the smaller ones launch at 6:30 p.m.
naplesca.com
The 98th Annual Christmas Tree Lane Altadena
Santa Rosa Avenue between Woodbury Avenue and Altadena Drive, Altadena
December 14 through January 1 Saturdays and Sundays as the weather permits.
Billed as "America's first large scale Christmas light display," the illumination of the deodars cedar trees was started in 1920 by a local businessman. In 1990, the lane was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and became a California State Landmark.
christmastreelane.net
The 27th Annual Chino Hills Boat Parade
Starts and ends on Peyton Drive at Eucalyptus Avenue
December 13
The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills invites the community to enjoy decorated boats, bands, equestrians and other entries. The parade starts at 7pm, but crowds arrive early to park and gather on the route.
chinohills.org
ORANGE COUNTY
Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade & Ring of Lights
Newport Bay, Newport Beach
Holiday Lights Cruise November 30 through December 31
Boat Parade December 18 through December 22
Pre/Post Parade Cruise December 18 through December 22
Elaborate Christmas light displays of bay-front estates with their Ring Of Lights competition and one of the largest decorated boat parades in the country. Hundreds of decorated ships of all sizes compete for top awards in over a half dozen categories.
christmasparadeboats.com
45th Annual Dana Point Boat Parade of Lights
Dana Point Harbor
December 6, 7, 13 & 14
This year's theme is "Tiki Holiday."Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. with the Boat Parade starting at 7:30 p.m. Voyagers can take the Boat Ride with Santa at Dana Wharf Sport fishing, located on the east end of the Harbor near Waterman's Harbor at Dock 1.
danapointharbor.com
Huntington Harbour Boat Parade
Huntington Harbour
December 13 & 14
The 57th annual boat procession features over 75 vessels lit up for the holiday season. The theme for this year's event is "Rock & Roll Fantasy."
hhboatparade.org
Holiday Luminaria Stroll at The Fullerton Arboretum
1900 Associated Road, Fullerton
December 13 & 14
Spend the evening in the garden and stroll luminaria lined pathways. Enjoy live music, vintage holiday decorations at Heritage House, make an ornament and see the beauty of the garden at night.
fullertonarboretum.com
Winter Fest at the OC Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
December 19 through January 5
Enjoy a nightly Christmas tree lighting celebration with a parade of characters, fireworks and snow flurries. See Santa and his reindeer flying over the fairgrounds, and an all-new Alpine Village with a light maze and new winter attractions.
winterfestoc.com
INLAND EMPIRE
Festival of Lights presented by The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa
Main Street and 3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside
November 29 through December 31
Riverside's 27th annual festival includes The Mission Inn Hotel, illuminated with 5-million lights, 200 animated characters, fresh fallen snow and a candy themed-decor. Attractions along the Main Street pedestrian mall include holiday vendors, family-friendly entertainment, trackless train rides, the Century Ferris Wheel and a colorful vintage carousel.
riversideca.gov
VENTURA COUNTY
42nd Annual Holiday Parade of Lights & Fireworks
Ventura Harbor
December 13 and 14
This years theme is "SEAing is Believing". The parade starts at 6:30 p.m., and then stick around for fireworks at the end of Spinnaker Drive at 8 p.m. On Saturday, come early to visit Ventura Harbor Village's Winter Wonderland & Holiday Marketplace.
venturaharborvillage.com
If you know a great place to see holiday lights, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7holiday!