Here's a list of places to see festive holiday light displays in Southern California. Share your favorites with #abc7holiday!301 N. Baldwin Avenue, ArcadiaNovember 9 through January 12Wednesday through Sunday 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.At night, the grounds become an illuminated wonderland, with magical lantern art depicting exotic fish and a giant shark in their new Ocean Visions exhibit. Step into a winter wonderland with our new Polar Dreams experience featuring playful penguins and cuddly sled dogs.Rodeo Drive, Beverly HillsNovember 14 through December 22Lighting celebration November 14200 to 400 block on Rodeo Drive 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.Enjoy spectacular lighting displays and special photo opportunities along Rodeo Drive, North and South Beverly Drive, Canon Drive, at Beverly Canon Gardens and Beverly Gardens Park. Stores are open late for evening shopping on Fridays and Saturdays.1101 W. McKinley Avenue, PomonaNovember 21 through January 5November 21 through January 15 Thursdays - Sundays December 19 through January 5 Nightly.Experience larger-than-life handcrafted lanterns, live entertainment and food, complete with multicultural experiences and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. No pets allowed.5333 Zoo Drive, Los AngelesNovember 23 and 24, December 7 and 8, December 14 and 15 and January 4 and 5.From 5:30 p.m. to 9:15 a.m. the next morning.This exciting indoor overnight includes a nighttime guided tour of the Zoo and the Zoo Lights. You'll be treated to pizza/salad dinner, and an evening snack.1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada FlintridgeNovember 17 through January 5The interactive nighttime event celebrates its fourth year at the gardens. Get in the holiday spirit as you stroll the one-mile route with unique displays that light up the walkway and the sky. Many of the installations invite participation, while others you can just stand back and enjoy.4400 Crystal Springs Drive, Los AngelesNovember 29 through December 30 except December 24 and 25.Head to Griffith Park for an evening train ride around a festively decorated, one mile of track. Tens of thousands of lights create magical scenes to entertain you and your family.1126 Queens Highway, Long BeachNovember 29 through January 1Start your adventure at the outdoor North Pole Village with ice skating at the True North Ice Rink circling a 26-ft Christmas tree, then jump aboard the QM Express Train or the Grand Carousel for more festive fun.City Blessing Church of Walnut, 18901 Amar Road, WalnutFriday-Sunday, December 1 through December 23A free Christmas light show with over 1-million lights synchronized to music.200 N Grand Avenue, Los AngelesDecember 6 through December 25This immersive nighttime art experience takes over Grand Park with a 12-acre art, projection and light display, exhibit and installation.Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del ReyDecember 14Enjoy the Snow Wonder event, 12pm-6pm. Fireworks kick-off the boat parade celebration at 5:55pm, then festively-lit boats sail the main channel, 6pm-8pm.Naples Island, Long BeachDecember 8The 73nd annual boat parade, "Christmas Under the Sea", will feature both large and small boats as they show off their lights. The big boats embark at 6pm, while the smaller ones launch at 6:30 p.m.Santa Rosa Avenue between Woodbury Avenue and Altadena Drive, AltadenaDecember 14 through January 1 Saturdays and Sundays as the weather permits.Billed as "America's first large scale Christmas light display," the illumination of the deodars cedar trees was started in 1920 by a local businessman. In 1990, the lane was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and became a California State Landmark.Starts and ends on Peyton Drive at Eucalyptus AvenueDecember 13The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills invites the community to enjoy decorated boats, bands, equestrians and other entries. The parade starts at 7pm, but crowds arrive early to park and gather on the route.Newport Bay, Newport BeachHoliday Lights Cruise November 30 through December 31Boat Parade December 18 through December 22Pre/Post Parade Cruise December 18 through December 22Elaborate Christmas light displays of bay-front estates with their Ring Of Lights competition and one of the largest decorated boat parades in the country. Hundreds of decorated ships of all sizes compete for top awards in over a half dozen categories.Dana Point HarborDecember 6, 7, 13 & 14This year's theme is "Tiki Holiday."Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. with the Boat Parade starting at 7:30 p.m. Voyagers can take the Boat Ride with Santa at Dana Wharf Sport fishing, located on the east end of the Harbor near Waterman's Harbor at Dock 1.Huntington HarbourDecember 13 & 14The 57th annual boat procession features over 75 vessels lit up for the holiday season. The theme for this year's event is "Rock & Roll Fantasy."1900 Associated Road, FullertonDecember 13 & 14Spend the evening in the garden and stroll luminaria lined pathways. Enjoy live music, vintage holiday decorations at Heritage House, make an ornament and see the beauty of the garden at night.88 Fair Drive, Costa MesaDecember 19 through January 5Enjoy a nightly Christmas tree lighting celebration with a parade of characters, fireworks and snow flurries. See Santa and his reindeer flying over the fairgrounds, and an all-new Alpine Village with a light maze and new winter attractions.Main Street and 3649 Mission Inn Avenue, RiversideNovember 29 through December 31Riverside's 27th annual festival includes The Mission Inn Hotel, illuminated with 5-million lights, 200 animated characters, fresh fallen snow and a candy themed-decor. Attractions along the Main Street pedestrian mall include holiday vendors, family-friendly entertainment, trackless train rides, the Century Ferris Wheel and a colorful vintage carousel.Ventura HarborDecember 13 and 14This years theme is "SEAing is Believing". The parade starts at 6:30 p.m., and then stick around for fireworks at the end of Spinnaker Drive at 8 p.m. On Saturday, come early to visit Ventura Harbor Village's Winter Wonderland & Holiday Marketplace.If you know a great place to see holiday lights, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7holiday!