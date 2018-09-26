The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an increase in ticket prices for the 2019 Hollywood Bowl season on Tuesday.Most of the increases amount to $1 or $2 a seat.Concertgoers paying for the highest-priced garden and pool circle boxes will see hikes of up to $7 on weekends and $12 for special events.Forty percent of all tickets will still be priced at $37 or less.Increased production, labor, marketing and artists' costs are to blame for the hike, officials said.