LA County Board of Supervisors approves price hike for Hollywood Bowl tickets

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an increase in ticket prices for the 2019 Hollywood Bowl season.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an increase in ticket prices for the 2019 Hollywood Bowl season on Tuesday.

Most of the increases amount to $1 or $2 a seat.

Concertgoers paying for the highest-priced garden and pool circle boxes will see hikes of up to $7 on weekends and $12 for special events.

Forty percent of all tickets will still be priced at $37 or less.

Increased production, labor, marketing and artists' costs are to blame for the hike, officials said.
