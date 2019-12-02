Society

88th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade rings in holiday season

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The stars were out Sunday evening for the 88th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Organizers say more than a million people turn out for the event each year, making it the largest Christmas event in the country.

Mario Lopez was this year's grand marshal and former Poison frontman Bret Michaels was there.

Viewers were treated to tons of unique costumes, performances and festive floats drifting down Hollywood Boulevard as part of the three mile route.
