community journalist

Holocaust survivor from Long Beach shares her story in memoir

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 92-year-old Holocaust survivor is sharing her story with the world.

Gerda Seifer, who lives in Long Beach, published her memoirs in "The Girl in the Cellar: Surviving the Holocaust in Nazi-Occupied Poland."

"What the Germans planned to do was load cattle trains and send people into gas chambers, so I went into hiding," recalled Seifer.

The book details Seifer's life in Poland during World War II, as the then-teenager lived under a secret identity until the war was over.

"A Polish woman was willing to hide me for money," Seifer said. "She put me into the cellar and told me to be quiet and sit on the box until the roundups were over."

Out of 38 immediate family members, Gerda and her cousin were the only relatives to survive the Holocaust. Gerda never saw her mother or father again.

After the war, Gerda went to England, became a nurse and started a new life in America. She and her husband now have three children and four grandchildren.

Over the years, Gerda has shared her story by speaking to kids at local high schools. She hopes to pass on the lessons of tolerance to another generation.

"Give everyone a chance. Sure, there are bad people and good people in every group," said Gerda. "Be positive and look for the best things in everybody."

Gerda's book, "The Girl in the Cellar: Surviving the Holocaust in Nazi-Occupied Poland," can be found on Amazon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylong beachlos angeles countysouthern californiacommunity journalistbooksnazishistoryholocaustjewishin the communityworld war ii
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Cancer survivor helps East LA families who are battling cancer
Building memorials for every Chicago murder victim
This text chain alerts the homeless about free local services
Looking to see a new movie without breaking the bank? Head to Los Feliz
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother named as person of interest in deaths of 2 daughters
Nazi video scandal at O.C. school widens with new footage
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South LA
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
VIDEO: Fresno police officer punches teen multiple times
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Out-of-state students flocking to California colleges
Show More
Manhattan Beach 'emoji house' on sale for $1.7 million
Bound teen was being taken to rehab by father, police say
7th grader donates $15,000 to St. Jude
3 arrested after high-speed chase from Hollywood to Castaic
Man files sexual abuse lawsuit against Jehovah's Witnesses
More TOP STORIES News