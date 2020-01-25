ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A clean-up at Echo Park Lake failed to get homeless people who've set up camp there to leave the area.
Los Angeles city crews rolled in at 8 a.m. Friday and began gathering up tents and belongings at Echo Park Lake.
Several members of the homeless community began blocking their efforts and chanting in front of the maintenance trucks.
Their resistance forced workers to stand down.
Homeless advocates joined the population this morning helping to organize the effort to remain at Echo Park Lake.
"We are not going to let them sweep the folks out of this park. They deserve to be here. They have a right to be here," one advocate said.
Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's office said the clean-up effort was standard maintenance and outreach.
People who live in the surrounding neighborhood have complained about the tents and trash that have taken over a big swath of the park. The people who live here said there is nowhere else to live.
Homeless living at Echo Park Lake confront cleaning crews attempting to clear the area
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News