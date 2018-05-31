Homeless shelter construction fast-tracked in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at fast-tracking the construction of temporary homeless shelters throughout the city.
Executive Directive 24 allows temporary shelter projects that meet legal and environmental standards to open their doors in as little as six months.
"No amount of red tape should stand in the way of our fight to end homelessness," Garcetti said in a statement. "We have to use the unprecedented resources, partnerships, and political will to bring our unsheltered neighbors off the streets."
Los Angeles, which officially declared a shelter crisis on April 17, is the first city in California to take advantage of a new state law allowing local governments to build shelters on any land owned or leased by the city.
The law also permits local governments to adopt alternative public health and safety standards in order to more quickly stand up shelters.