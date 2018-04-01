Volunteers with the Midnight Mission set up for the annual Easter brunch in downtown L.A., where homeless people on Skid Row were treated to a hot meal.About 300 volunteers put together tables and decorated signs saying Happy Easter. The brunch kicked off at 10 a.m. and along with food, entertainment was provided.For the children, Easter baskets were handed out and there was a visit from the Easter Bunny as well as facepainting. There was also a live band.The homeless were treated to a meal of chicken, ham, yams, mixed vegetables, dinner rolls and assorted pies. About 2,500 meals were expected to be made.