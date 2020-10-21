Society

COVID can't cancel love: Couples flock to Honda Center to wed on 10-20-2020

Hundreds of couples turned out in Anaheim for a quick wedding under the stars after many ceremonies were postponed by the pandemic.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic can't cancel love! Orange County is just one of a few counties in the state allowing in-person weddings. Hundreds of couples got married at the Honda Center in Anaheim, under the stars. The O.C. clerk-recorder said so many people wanted to reserve the date 10-20-2020 -- that he added extra hours into the night!

"It just feels special with the lights and everything, and romantic given the circumstances," said Nataly Nitchen.

"Something good to remember out of the whole COVID situation," said Valerie and Oscar Alvarez. "Yeah life has to go on, so we want to be part of that."

Masks and physical distancing were in place. County staff members were separated by a ticket booth.

"This is the first time we've ever done it at night," said Hugh Nguyen, O.C Clerk-Recorder. "When there's a combination of 10-20-2020 a lot of people feel it's lucky and it's been a busy day."

"We love the idea of the 10-2020, and we were ready to get together and formalize and become a family," said Kyle Nitchen.

On the practical side, 10-20 is also fairly easy to remember for future anniversaries!

More than 240 couples tied the knot on 10-20-2020.

For Raluca and Ross Pawley, the date didn't matter as much as the opportunity to get married before they move to Texas.

"We don't know when we will be able to and since we're moving away we wanted to do a little something with family before we moved away," said Raluca Pawley.

The evening hours were just offered for the one day, but people can get married in person at the Honda Center Monday through Fridays. You do have to make a reservation.

