Society

Pittsburgh hospital dresses newborns in tiny Mister Rogers outfits

PITTSBURGH -- A Pittsburgh hospital is celebrating Cardigan Day by dressing babies in little Mr. Rogers styled cardigans.

The West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh shared the photos on Facebook of the newborns wearing the cardigans.



The city of Pittsburgh recognizes November 13 as both National Cardigan Day and World Kindness Day in memory of the late Fred Rogers.

Rogers was known for wearing his iconic red cardigan on the children's TV show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" which aired from 1968 until 2001.

Rogers died of stomach cancer in 2003.

Tom Hanks will perform as Mister Rogers in the upcoming film, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentbabiesu.s. & worldgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-TV medical correspondent arrested by LAPD Juvenile Division
1 dead in deputy-involved shooting at East LA school
DUI suspect pleads not guilty in crash that killed family of 3
SoCal Edison to pay $360M for major Southern California wildfires
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
2019 CMA Award winners: See who took home a trophy
Show More
Get lost in the mesmerizing art of water marbling in San Pedro
Gas line ruptures under residential street in Granada Hills
3.9 earthquake hits outside of Trona, no damage reported
Students detained after multiple fights at South LA high school
F-117 stealth fighter arrives for display at Reagan Library
More TOP STORIES News