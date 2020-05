Class of 2020: How graduating seniors can get a shoutout on Freeform

12:15 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Inside Out"

2:20 p.m. - "Disney/Pixar's Monsters, Inc."

4:25 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Monsters University"

6:55 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"

With graduation events canceled around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, our sister network Freeform is stepping in to recognize graduating seniors who won't have a chance to walk the stage this month.Throughout the weekend of May 16 and May 17, Freeform will run a live ticker on television that will display the names of 10,000 Class of 2020 graduates. To submit your name, visit freeform.com/FreeformClassof2020 The network will also run graduation-themed programming and interstitial content on air that weekend and share graduation-themed content across its social media accounts using the hashtag #FreeformClassof2020.Here's a look at what you can catch on air (all times Eastern):