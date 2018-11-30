SOCIETY

How the Bushes chose Houston as a home

EMBED </>More Videos

Barbara Bush: A Move to Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
George H.W. and Barbara Bush are no strangers to the Houston metropolitan area.

But how exactly did the couple choose to make Houston their home?

George, a Massachusetts native, and Barbara, a New York native, settled in the Houston area in 1958, when the patriarch of the Bush family started leaving the oil business behind and began fulfilling his ambition in politics.

It was during this time that George built up his political aspirations, first, as a chairman of the Harris County Republican Party in 1963. The following year, George eyed the U.S. Senate, and, despite failing in his bid, the Bushes became known as a hot commodity in politics.

By 1966, George H.W. Bush was elected to the U.S. House as a representative from Texas.

Following that move, his career began to take off and the couple traveled throughout the globe before settling in the White House in 1989.

After President Bush lost the 1992 election to Bill Clinton, the couple chose Houston as the place to call home for the rest of their years.

Since then, the Bushes became well-known Houstonians and made their marks. From Barbara's Houston Literacy Foundation to touching the hearts of others, they caused an impact.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
Gardena police officer, killed in crash, honored at funeral service
Social media reacts to the passing of former President George H.W. Bush
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
George HW Bush nation's longest-living president
More Society
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Social media reacts to the passing of former President George H.W. Bush
Alaska earthquakes trigger tsunami warning
Woman arrested on suspicion of impersonating officer in Tustin
CicLAvia slapped with lawsuit after rider suffers brain injury
Evacuations lifted for Holy Fire burn area; mudflow fears subside
Terminal 1 at LAX gets half-billion dollar makeover
Show More
Alaska earthquake caught on home surveillance video
Police continue search for suspect in murder of Long Beach grandfather
Perris torture case: Trial date set for David, Louise Turpin
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Lin-Manuel Miranda receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
More News