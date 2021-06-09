scam

How to detect scammers targeting Californians through vaccine incentive fraud

There's a new warning about scammers trying to take advantage of California's vaccination incentive programs.
EMBED <>More Videos

How to detect scammers targeting Californians through vaccine incentive fraud

There's a new warning about scammers trying to take advantage of California's vaccination incentive programs.

The first cash prize drawing for the $116.5 million "Vax for the Win" incentive program kicked off last week.

RELATED: First 15 winners of $50,000 California vaccine lottery prizes drawn

After 15 winners were selected to win $50,000 last Friday, several California residents reported scammers impersonating state officials.

State officials say as part of this program, they will never ask you to provide bank information or pay any eligibility fees since all vaccinated Californians are automatically entered.

RELATED: Newsom unveils $116.5M COVID vaccine incentive plan ahead of state's June 15 reopening

Winners of the cash prizes will be notified by someone from the California Department of Public Health through an official "State of CA CDPH" caller ID, text, email address or in-person by staff. The state health department's website said only the California Department of Public Health will know the identity of the person who was drawn to win.

If you encounter a possible vaccine incentive scam, you are asked to email the California Department of Public Health at rumors@cdph.ca.gov or call the "Vax for the Win" hotline: 1-833-993-3873.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniacovid 19 vaccinescamsscamreopening californialottery
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCAM
Puppy scam sending buyers to random homes
In new scam, fake DEA agent tries to steal money using gift cards
OC man fraudulently obtained $5M in PPP loans, officials allege
Fake vaccine cards allegedly sold at California bar
TOP STORIES
Suspects charged in freeway shooting death of Aiden Leos
3 girls killed, another injured in IE hit-and-run crash
California seeing one of country's lowest COVID-19 rates
LA County may ban feeding of peacocks due to neighborhood issues
Cal/OSHA to again reconsider controversial mask standards Wednesday
LASD deputies to help with Venice homeless issues
How much do America's richest pay in income taxes?
Show More
San Jose man details encounter with boy who was found dead near Vegas
2 killed in possible street racing crash in Palmdale
Elephants on epic journey across China becoming international stars
Report: Pandemic widens education gap among some students
Washington state allows pot stores to offer free joints to promote vaccines
More TOP STORIES News