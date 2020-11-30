accuweather

How to prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season

Christmas tree-related fires are rare -- but when they do occur, they are much more likely to be deadly than other types of fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Follow these tips from AccuWeather to keep your family safe from Christmas tree fires this holiday season:

  • Make sure you choose a tree with green needles. If the needles look brown, that means the tree is dry and likely more flammable. Also give the tree a good shake -- if it loses a lot of needles, it's likely too dry. Trees don't burst into flames on their own, but when they are dry, it's a lot easier for them to catch fire.
  • Real trees need to be kept moist and watered at all times. Make sure the water isn't too cold, which could shock the tree. Add nutrients to the water, like a fully dissolved tablespoon of sugar, to keep the tree healthy.
  • Try using a humidifier to create extra humidity in the room where your tree is located to prevent the tree and its needles from drying out.
  • Keep the tree several feet away from any fireplace or other open flames like a candle.
  • Check the lights you use to decorate your tree. If they look worn out or have frayed wires or cracked lamps, it's time to get new lights.
  • When you're not at home, turn off and unplug your Christmas lights. That also goes for when you're sleeping.


SEE ALSO: How to recycle your Christmas tree
EMBED More News Videos

Of the 25 to 30 million trees sold in North America every year, about 93% get recycled, according to AccuWeather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidayaccuweatherfirechristmas treechristmashouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
How to see the Leonid meteor shower tonight
Storm Warning: Tahoe could see a foot of snow this weekend
VIDEO: Halloween 'blue moon' shines over DTLA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
LA County stay-at-home order takes effect Monday
Protesters demand 'Open LA' at county public health director's home
Boater missing for 2 days found alive while clinging to vessel
Vandals shatter windows at businesses along Ventura Boulevard
Man killed after attempting carjacking in Compton
Wisconsin confirms Joe Biden as winner following recount
Show More
Domestic violence suspect is fatally beaten, stabbed
Dangerous waves knock down bicyclist along Chicago bike trail
Pasadena to consider banning outdoor dining as COVID cases surge
Artificial Christmas tree owners turn to the real thing
Arizona certifies Biden's victory over Trump
More TOP STORIES News