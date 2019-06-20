How to watch Nik Wallenda, Lijana Wallenda Times Square highwire attempt on June 23

We have everything you need to know about the upcoming special, but first, the daredevil himself stopped by to talk about the stunt.
What date and time will "Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda" air?
The two-hour special will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 23, on ABC. It will be hosted by famed sportscasters Michael Strahan and Erin Andrews.
How high will the Wallendas' walk be, and how long will it be?
The highwire will be 25 stories up.
The Wallendas will be walking between 1 Times Square, situated at the south end of the open area of Times Square at 42nd Street, and 2 Times Square, situated just north of the TKTS booth at 47th Street. This is a distance of 1,300 feet, or about a quarter of a mile.
What will happen during the walk?
Nik will start at one end and Lijana will start at the other. They will meet in the middle and cross paths before they each continue to the opposite end from where they started.
"So many factors are involved in an event of this magnitude, but it will all come down to the moment when Nik and Lijana step onto the highwire and we're covering every second live," Strahan said. "This will be unlike any stunt you've ever seen, and the fact that it's happening 25 stories above New York City's Times Square makes this all the more captivating."
What else to know about the special
The special will feature more about the Wallenda family's history, their preparation for this stunt and exclusive interviews. The night is set to be a triumphant comeback for Lijana, who was involved in a tragic accident in 2017 when she and other members of the family's troupe fell 30 feet during rehearsal and were seriously injured.
"It's exciting to be part of this incredible event especially when Nik and Lijana are sending a message of strength and fearlessness in the face of the most tragic obstacle," Andrews said. "Watching Lijana return to the wire after her near-fatal accident will truly be one of the greatest comebacks of all time."
What else to know about the Wallendas
Nik and Lijanna are the seventh generation of the "Great Wallendas," who can trace their family's death-defying circus stunts back to the Austro-Hungarian empire dating back 200 years. The siblings' great-grandfather, Karl Wallenda, brought the family over from Germany to the U.S., where they performed with The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Nik said their Times Square attempt will pay homage to the family's first performance in America in 1928, which was in New York's Madison Square Garden.
What have been Nik Wallenda's other big stunts?
This will not be the first nationally televised stunt for Nik, whose nickname is "King of the Highwire." In 2012, he walked across Niagara Falls, and in 2013, he walked across the Little Colorado River Gorge near the Grand Canyon.