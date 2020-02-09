Barbers Hill HS student suspended over dreads prepares for his Oscars debut

LOS ANGELES, California -- When the name DeAndre Arnold began circulating after he was suspended from a Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, he would have never imagined becoming a modern-day social activist.DeAndre was the center of controversy after he claims his high school prohibited him from wearing dreadlocks past a certain length. The school allegedly threatened him, saying that he would not be allowed to walk across the stage for graduation.Several celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, heard his story and decided to take matters into their own hands. Hundreds of positive comments flooded DeAndre's social media accounts, encouraging him to maintain the length of his hair, which he says he has been growing out for quite some time.Ultimately, DeAndre was invited to attend the Oscars, courtesy of the team behind the nominated short film "Hair Love."Matthew A. Cherry, the writer and co-director of "Hair Love," tweeted that he would like the teen to be their special guest.ABC anchor Chauncy Glover flew out to LA, alongside DeAndre and his family, to document every step of his Oscar debut and his #HAIRLOVE journey!There will also be a watch party for the 'accidental activist' here in Houston on Sunday night at the Cool Runnings restaurant at 8270 W. Belfort starting at 5 p.m.