Hundreds celebrate Baja Splash Cultural Festival in Long Beach

Hundreds came out to celebrate the 17th-annual Baja Splash Cultural Festival held at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.The event was in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. The festival celebrated South and Central American cultures through song, dance, art and cultural displays.The family-friendly event had craft tables for the kids. There was also face painting.Mexican folklore, Aztec dance troupes, interactive mural painting and Salvadorian dance were some of the highlights.Guests also got the opportunity to learn more about the amazing animals of Baja, Mexico, and how to help protect them.