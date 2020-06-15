Society

Hundreds gather in Silver Lake for 'say their names' vigil

Protesters walked the streets with a candle in hand and holding up signs that said "Black Lives Matter."
By
SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening in Silver Lake to remember people killed by police.

Protesters walked the streets with a candle in hand and holding up signs that said "Black Lives Matter."

Several hundred gathered for the vigil and march, and shouted the names of people killed by police.

"Being out here today is really about representing all those lives that have been lost because it's important to give them respect and give them honor," said South Los Angeles resident Sterling Scott.

WATCH: 'Collective action can lead to change': UCLA professor discusses protests
EMBED More News Videos

UCLA professor Dr. Tyrone Howard says the wide range of people coming together during the protests is an encouraging sign.



Amy Taylor of Los Feliz says it's important to honor the people who lost their lives and to "continue to fight for them."

Demonstrations demanding an end to racism and police violence continue across the nation after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Earlier Sunday, thousands showed up in Hollywood for an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by black members of the LGBTQ+ community.

A statement of solidarity was painted on Hollywood's best-known street ahead of the solidarity protest. The mural of towering letters spelling out "ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER" in the colors of the rainbow sat at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysilver lakelos angeleslos angeles countyprotestracismvigilgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands gather in Hollywood for LGBTQ+ solidarity march
Family, friends demand answers in death of Robert Fuller
1 killed, 2 others wounded after shooting in Sylmar
Streisand gifts Disney stock to George Floyd's daughter
'Free our kids in cages' march held in LA
Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen June 18
Loma Linda man accused of drugging, raping missing girl
Show More
Video: Chatsworth woman takes hammer to neighbor's car
Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow team up for 'The King of Staten Island'
Man found dead, hanging from tree in Victorville
California police unions unveil plan for national reform
LA County beaches reopen
More TOP STORIES News