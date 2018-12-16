Thousands of children from all over San Bernardino County got to buy Christmas gifts for their families and other items at Walmart as part of a Shop With a Cop event.The annual event is put on by volunteers from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Employee's Benefit Association. All 14 Walmarts throughout the region the association serves took part in the shopping spree.Children who were nominated to be part of the shopping spree received a $200 gift card and were paired with a volunteer.Walmart has been doing the Shop With a Cop event for 17 years and contributed about $300,000 over the course of the partnership.