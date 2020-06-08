Hundreds protest in East L.A. demonstration organized by students

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6227654" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> UCLA professor Dr. Tyrone Howard says the wide range of people coming together during the protests is an encouraging sign.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students from East L.A. High School and their families gathered to protest Sunday, one of the many demonstrations held across Southern California Sunday as thousands demanded justice over the death of George Floyd.The gathering was organized by students and roughly 300 people of all generations joined the march on Atlantic Boulevard after they first met at Atlantic Park.The group marched in protest of not only the death of George Floyd, but they also protested for the lives lost in confrontations with L.A. County sheriff's deputies.Organizers are hopeful the protest will help spread their message of freedom and equality."We just want to show solidarity and we feel it's the younger generations that are speaking out right now and educating the older educations," said Lucia Torres, one of organizers. "So we wanted to provide that for our community."The march finished near the sheriff's East L.A. station and was very peaceful.