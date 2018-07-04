HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --ABC7 proudly broadcasted the 114th annual Huntington Beach Fourth of July Parade on Wednesday.
The 2018 theme was "A Star-Spangled Salute."
The parade, which kicked off at 10 a.m., marched down the streets of downtown Huntington Beach and included floats, marching bands and lots of patriotism.
It was led by grand marshal Burt Ward, best known for playing Batman's sidekick Robin.
The parade route began at Pacific Coast Highway and 9th Street and traveled south on PCH, turned left on Main Street and ended past Yorktown Avenue.
After the parade, entertainment on the pier will continue until 9 p.m., when the annual fireworks show begins.
The Huntington Beach Parade has been held since 1904 and is the largest Fourth of July parade west of the Mississippi.
For more information, visit surfcityusa.com.
