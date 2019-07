EMBED >More News Videos Actor Lorenzo Lamas served as this year's grand marshal for Huntington Beach's Fourth of July Parade.

EMBED >More News Videos There's a lot you may not know about this patriotic tune.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands showed up Thursday morning for Huntington Beach's 115th annual Fourth of July Parade.The theme for the 2019 version of the beloved tradition is "Sweet Land of Liberty."The parade kicked off at 10 a.m., with marching bands, floats and plenty of patriotism.Actor Lorenzo Lamas served as this year's grand marshal.The Huntington Beach Parade has been held since 1904 and is the largest Fourth of July parade west of the Mississippi.