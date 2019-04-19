Society

Huntington Beach proposed homeless shelter draws mixed opinions from residents

By
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A special meeting to vote on the purchase of a property for a homeless shelter ran late into Thursday night with a packed house at Huntington Beach City Hall.

Homeowners living near the proposed property on the northern part of the city were both opposed and in support of building the homeless shelter on Pipeline Lane.

Business owners who work out of the industrial buildings in the area spoke mostly in opposition of the purchase.

If approved, the Navigation Center will be built on Pipeline Lane near Springdale Street between Bolsa and McFadden avenues.

This came after federal lawsuits were filed last year against Huntington Beach, nine other cities and Orange County, claiming they didn't have enough emergency shelter beds for the homeless.

The city of Huntington Beach said it settled on this property after looking over 30 options.

The plan was for this center to provide beds for adult men, women and couples to give them services like counseling, job training and health care.

Some people said choosing this location was a rushed decision and was not a transparent one. Others said it was the right thing to do.

Some Costa Mesa city leaders and residents were also there and said their own shelter had not led to the issues many who opposed the one in Huntington Beach were concerned about.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhuntington beachorange countyhomeless in southern californiavotinghomelesshousing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News