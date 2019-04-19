Huntington Beach proposed homeless shelter draws mixed opinions from residents

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A special meeting to vote on the purchase of a property for a homeless shelter ran late into Thursday night with a packed house at Huntington Beach City Hall.Homeowners living near the proposed property on the northern part of the city were both opposed and in support of building the homeless shelter on Pipeline Lane.Business owners who work out of the industrial buildings in the area spoke mostly in opposition of the purchase.If approved, the Navigation Center will be built on Pipeline Lane near Springdale Street between Bolsa and McFadden avenues.This came after federal lawsuits were filed last year against Huntington Beach, nine other cities and Orange County, claiming they didn't have enough emergency shelter beds for the homeless.The city of Huntington Beach said it settled on this property after looking over 30 options.The plan was for this center to provide beds for adult men, women and couples to give them services like counseling, job training and health care.Some people said choosing this location was a rushed decision and was not a transparent one. Others said it was the right thing to do.Some Costa Mesa city leaders and residents were also there and said their own shelter had not led to the issues many who opposed the one in Huntington Beach were concerned about.