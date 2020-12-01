Society

Couple married for more than 47 years die from COVID-19 moments apart

A family in Michigan spent their Thanksgiving mourning the death of their parents who died of COVID-19 just moments apart.

"It's beautiful, but it's so tragic. Kind of like Romeo and Juliet," said the couple's daughter Joanna Sisk. "One wouldn't have wanted to be without the other."

Leslie and Patricia McWaters, who were married for more than 47 years, were inseparable, the family told WDIV.
Leslie and Patricia became sick with the virus and died just days before Thanksgiving.

"I can tell you this, when they passed we think Mom -- the boss -- she definitely went to his room and said, 'Come on. Let's go,'" Sisk said.

Sisk told WDIV Patricia was a no-nonsense surgical nurse and Leslie, was a fun-loving truck driver. She added that it was hard enough to lose one parent but, "This was the worst."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichiganhealthcoronavirus deathscoronavirusfamilyu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After voting for dining ban, supervisor dines out at SoCal restaurant
Union Station COVID-19 testing site to remain open despite film shoot
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
OC seeing steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
Spark of Love toy drive goes virtual with need greater than ever
Andres Guardado case: LA County begins inquest into fatal shooting
Show More
Can a car with four doors be called a 'coupe'?
Mother of Houston influencer believes daughter was murdered
LA County breweries struggling amid new coronavirus restrictions
LA County stay-at-home order takes effect Monday
Why you shouldn't expect a second stimulus check this year
More TOP STORIES News