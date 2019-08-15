Society

Husband of El Paso mass shooting victim welcomes strangers to funeral

EL PASO, Texas -- A man whose 63-year-old wife was among the Texas mass shooting victims says he has no other family and welcomes anyone wanting to attend her services in El Paso.

Margie Reckard was among 22 people fatally shot on Aug. 3 at a Walmart in El Paso. Reckard and Antonio Basco were married 22 years.

RELATED: Community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting, including 8 citizens of Mexico

Perches Funeral Homes director Harrison Johnson said Wednesday that Reckard has children and grandchildren. Johnson says Basco has no family in El Paso or elsewhere that funeral home officials have been made aware.

Johnson says the funeral home is preparing for a "multitude" of mourners.

SEE MORE: El Paso Walmart shooting an 'act of terrorism' against Mexicans, Mexican government says

A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home located at 4946 Hondo Pass Dr. Reckard's funeral is at 9 a.m. Saturday at Restlawn Cemetery.

Twenty-one-year-old shooting suspect Patrick Crusius remains in custody.

MORE COVERAGE

Cloudflare cuts support for 'cesspool of hate' 8chan message forum used by El Paso suspect

11-year-old creates online challenge encouraging people to be kind in honor of lives lost in El Paso shooting

Obama on Dayton, El Paso shootings: Americans must not let racist views become normalized

Therapy dogs arrive in El Paso to comfort victims and families
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyel pasoel paso shootingmass shootingfuneralu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase, crash in NoHo
2 killed, 1 wounded in South L.A. shooting
Advocates want right to counsel for LA tenants facing eviction
Echo Park residents urge officials to save recreation area
VIDEO: Culver City police save boy from choking
LAX neighbors aim to stop travelers from parking on their streets
$50K reward offered in hit-and-run death of pregnant woman in South L.A.
Show More
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster
2 LA women back home after witnessing Hong Kong protests
Suspect released even after video shows SF attack
4 die in Lancaster crash after driver runs red light, officials say
Jurupa Valley Louis Robidoux Nature Center to reopen
More TOP STORIES News