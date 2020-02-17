'I feel like a hero': Man finds boy at center of Amber Alert while driving on freeway

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston man who received the Amber Alert issued for a missing 5-year-old boy is being thanked for his quick discovery.The alert for Richard Banahene went out after the black Toyota Corolla he was inside was stolen from his mother along the Southwest Freeway on Sunday morning.Police say a man named Carlos Marquez saw the stolen car parked about a half mile from where it was stolen on the side of the road and called 911.He also noticed the young boy, Richard, walking around it."He looked worried. He was just walking around the car. He didn't know what to do," Marquez said.Police arrived within minutes. Richard was reunited with his mother and now the search continues to find the person who stole the car."I would never expect to be the one to drive by and find it. It's a miracle," Marquez said.Investigators have surveillance video but are asking anyone with information on the case to contact police.