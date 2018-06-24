SOCIETY

Iconic poster designer John Van Hamersveld creates mural for San Pedro aquarium

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) --
The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro started the summer season off with a party celebrating its two new murals.


The murals were painted by artist John Van Hamersveld, who is best known for his poster design for the 1966 movie, "The Endless Summer." He also has designed more than 300 album covers for "The Beatles," "The Rolling Stones" and "Blondie," to name a few.

The ocean-themed murals, mounted on aluminum panels, are installed on the back of the aquarium's marquee sign and also wraps around its gift shop.

The murals, like Van Hamersveld himself, celebrate California's surf and sand culture. Van Hamersveld has been busy in the South Bay as of late.

He recently unveiled a 360-degree, 510-square foot mural on an LADWP water tank in El Segundo.

The aquarium murals were funded in part by a $15,000 port community grant.
