VETERANS

IE veteran getting help restoring home destroyed by fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A 70-year-old Navy veteran who lost his Rancho Cucamonga home to fire three years ago is getting help restoring it from Habitat for Humanity. (KABC)

By
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
It's been three years since Paul Pestle has been able to rest easy in his own home. In 2014, a fire ripped through the 70-year-old's house, gutting the inside.

"The dryer short-circuited and there was sleeping bags on top of the dryer trying to dry -- they caught fire," Pestle said. The home is now red-tagged.

Pestle, a Navy veteran, says he has lived in the home for 40 years and tried to find a way to make repairs.

"I have tried for over two years, trying to find loans and help and everything else. Thank God for the city," he said.

The city of Rancho Cucamonga stepped in and reached out to the Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity for help.

"When I came to inspect the home, I realized we can use our village, which is our volunteers, to come and help him out to rebuild his home," said Luis Jimenez, construction manager with Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Already volunteers have helped to clear out the home Pestle shares with his daughter, also a Navy veteran, and his 13-year-old grandson. Next, a contractor will come in to remove asbestos and lead before work begins in earnest.

"We are going to be stripping the house to the studs. We are going to do all new electrical, all new plumbing and a whole new kitchen," said Jimenez.

Pestle still visits his home daily to read the paper, feed his cats and keep trespassers out. At night, he sleeps in the garage of a relative. He is looking forward to going home for good.

"My bed. I really miss my bed. Have one cat on one side, another cat on the other side," Pestle said.

Once the renovation gets underway it will take three months to complete. If you are interested in helping out, you can contact the Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity at (909) 596-7098.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhabitat for humanityhouse firehousingveteransPomonaRancho CucamongaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VETERANS
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
Costa Mesa veteran receives free new roof
Wilkie confirmed as new head of U.S. Veterans Affairs
More veterans
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News