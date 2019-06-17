ABC7 Salutes

Honor Flight Network gives IE veterans free trip to Washington, D.C.

By
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Decades after serving the nation, Inland Empire veterans are gearing up for a flight to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials dedicated in their honor.

The trips are provided by Honor Flight Inland Empire, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to transport America's veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit those memorials that honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and their friends.

"It's amazing how energized these veterans get when they get on this flight," said Marva X, the CEO of Honor Flight Inland Empire.

The cost is approximately $1,500 per veteran, which covers transportation, housing and food for the weekend trip.

"We were treated like royalty," said Mike Olin, who first experienced an Honor Flight last year. "Everywhere we went people were thanking us. They were acknowledging us as veterans."

But not all veterans get to go on the trip due to costs, which are covered by private donations to Honor Flight Inland Empire. The next flight is in September and there is a current waiting list of over 150 veterans.

"We need the funds to be able to get as many veterans on the flight, and show them the welcome back they never had before," said Olin, an Honor Flight "Guardian."

People interested in donating to the cause may do so by visiting their website, www.honorflightie.org.
