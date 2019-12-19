Immigrant rights group to hold Christmas posada procession in Los Angeles

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Wednesday is the annual International Day of the Migrant, and the Coalition of Humane Immigrant Rights is set to host a traditional Christmas posada procession in Los Angeles to celebrate.The procession will start at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor building, at 2130 James M. Wood Boulevard in Westlake, at 5 p.m.Organizers hope the holiday posada will encourage people to participate in the 2020 census.According to Luke's gospel, Mary and Joseph traveled to Bethlehem to register for the census.