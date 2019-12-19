WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Wednesday is the annual International Day of the Migrant, and the Coalition of Humane Immigrant Rights is set to host a traditional Christmas posada procession in Los Angeles to celebrate.
The procession will start at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor building, at 2130 James M. Wood Boulevard in Westlake, at 5 p.m.
Organizers hope the holiday posada will encourage people to participate in the 2020 census.
According to Luke's gospel, Mary and Joseph traveled to Bethlehem to register for the census.
Immigrant rights group to hold Christmas posada procession in Los Angeles
