Society

Immigrant rights group to hold Christmas posada procession in Los Angeles

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Wednesday is the annual International Day of the Migrant, and the Coalition of Humane Immigrant Rights is set to host a traditional Christmas posada procession in Los Angeles to celebrate.

The procession will start at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor building, at 2130 James M. Wood Boulevard in Westlake, at 5 p.m.

Organizers hope the holiday posada will encourage people to participate in the 2020 census.

According to Luke's gospel, Mary and Joseph traveled to Bethlehem to register for the census.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested after Santa Clarita road-rage incident
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
LIVE: House nears evening impeachment vote as Trump cries foul
Corona Costco shooting: Family of man who was killed files civil-rights lawsuit
Herman 'Ike' Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
Cars tagged, damaged along Mulholland Highway in Calabasas
Show More
'Meth is king in California' due to Mexican drug cartel activity, DEA says
LA County approves initiative to recruit, train women for IT jobs
Thief allegedly dumps 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants at Riverside Vons
Medical students take powerful photo in front of slave quarters
South LA hit-and-run caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News