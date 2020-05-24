Immigration Q&A: How are green cards, visas impacted during the coronavirus pandemic?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the U.S. State Department closed embassies and consulates around the world.
Then last month President Trump temporarily suspended the ability of legal immigrants to come to the United States with green cards.
That has raised a lot of questions for families, some of whom might have traveled to the U.S. before the pandemic hit and now wonder what happens when their visa expires.
Immigration attorney Ashkan Emami, with the Path Law Group, spoke to ABC7 recently to discuss immigration issues in connection with the pandemic.
He addressed issues such as advice for families who have members that are unable to come to the United States, particularly children; and whether people in the United States right now can extend their visas.
To hear his answers to those questions and others, watch the video above.
