Society

Indianapolis couple weds in superhero-themed ceremony at White Castle

EMBED <>More Videos

It was a nice day for a White Castle wedding as an Indianapolis, Indiana, couple tied the knot in an unexpected venue Saturday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- There are a lot of couples who dream of getting married in a castle. Brandi Pugh and Jeffrey Jackson of Indianapolis, Indiana chose White Castle.

The pair got the chance to wed in the restaurant on Saturday after winning a radio contest where they submitted a story saying why they deserved to be married there.

The couple, who are middle-school sweethearts, chose a superhero theme for their wedding.

It's something they say they had planned even before winning the contest.

In addition to the venue, Jackson and Pugh also got a cake, photographer, flowers, wedding bands and a DJ.

They say while unconventional, the wedding was all they could have hoped for.

"It just feels amazing to have everyone here that loves us and will be here for us when we need them. It's just amazing. There are no words to describe what this feels like," said Pugh.

Jackson and Pugh said they originally planned to get married in the fall, but when they won the contest, they couldn't pass up the opportunity.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societywhite castleu.s. & worldwedding
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
LA Marathon: Kenya's Elisha Barno, Ethiopia's Askale Merachi win races
Man shot multiple times in 710 Freeway shooting near Bell
Possibly 4 men stabbed near South LA bus stop; suspects flee
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
1 killed in pileup involving 10-15 vehicles in Claremont
Show More
Bandit arrested after smashing vehicle into store, stealing 2 beers
Passengers recount airlift evacuation from Viking Sky cruise ship
Gorman multi-vehicle pileup on 5 Freeway leaves several injured
Avocados recalled in CA, 5 other states over listeria concerns
Protesters rally outside Rep. Ilhan Omar event in Woodland Hills
More TOP STORIES News