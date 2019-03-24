Indianapolis couple weds in superhero-themed ceremony at White Castle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- There are a lot of couples who dream of getting married in a castle. Brandi Pugh and Jeffrey Jackson of Indianapolis, Indiana chose White Castle.The pair got the chance to wed in the restaurant on Saturday after winning a radio contest where they submitted a story saying why they deserved to be married there.The couple, who are middle-school sweethearts, chose a superhero theme for their wedding.It's something they say they had planned even before winning the contest.In addition to the venue, Jackson and Pugh also got a cake, photographer, flowers, wedding bands and a DJ.They say while unconventional, the wedding was all they could have hoped for."It just feels amazing to have everyone here that loves us and will be here for us when we need them. It's just amazing. There are no words to describe what this feels like," said Pugh.Jackson and Pugh said they originally planned to get married in the fall, but when they won the contest, they couldn't pass up the opportunity.