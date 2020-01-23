Homeless in Southern California

Inside the North Hollywood meeting point for the 2020 homeless count

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The kick off to the 2020 homeless count started with counting the homeless across the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys.

In 2019, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) counted 8,047 people unsheltered in this region. The majority of them were in the San Fernando Valley.

