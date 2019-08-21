instagram

Instagram users falling for hoax about platform changing its privacy policy

Have you seen your friends posting about Instagram changing its privacy policy? Well, don't fall for it.

Usher, Julia Roberts and celebrity chef Tyler Florence are among a bunch of stars who also got duped by the hoax.

A message being circulated around the platform states that Instagram is changing its privacy rules, claiming everything you've ever posted will become public.

"It can be used in court cases in litigation against you. Everything you've ever posted becomes public from today even messages that have been deleted or the photos not allowed," it reads.

Many have since deleted the hoax.

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, debunked the viral message on Twitter, saying if you're seeing a meme claiming Instagram is changing its rules today, "it's not true."



If you would like to read Instagram's data policy, visit this page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoaxsocial mediau.s. & worldinstagram
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSTAGRAM
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
New tool allows you to 'turn off' Facebook tracking, see data collected
Welcome to Philly's Most Instagrammable Bar
Lori Loughlin's daughters break social media silence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ontario woman's suicide notes detail plan to kill her 2 daughters: police
Nazi video scandal at O.C. school widens with new footage
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South LA
XFL unveils 8 new team names, including Los Angeles Wildcats
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
Record number of fires burning in Amazon rainforest
Cancer survivor helps East LA families who are battling cancer
Show More
VIDEO: Fresno police officer punches teen multiple times
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Holocaust survivor from Long Beach shares her story in memoir
Out-of-state students flocking to California colleges
Manhattan Beach 'emoji house' on sale for $1.7 million
More TOP STORIES News