Irvine opens 2nd round of applications for rental assistance program for hard-hit tenants

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Irvine residents on Monday were able to begin applying for a new round of rental assistance dedicated for those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city will offer financial help to as many as 250 renters. The first application period, which ended back in July, for the program resulted in assistance for 1,750 residents, according to city officials.
This time around, tenants will have the option to apply for one of two one-time grants, worth $1,000 each. The first grant is to provide assistance with lease termination fees.
The second grant is specifically for rental assistance for residential tenants who meet a specific set of criteria. It is not available to commercial, industrial or other businesses-related tenants.
The application period for both grants closes at 5 p.m. on Oct. 2.
