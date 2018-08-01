SOCIETY

Unusual cloud formation in Texas resembles glowing angel in the sky

By Travis Herzog
MONTGOMERY, Texas --
"Wow, that's a big angel in the sky!"

That was ABC7's sister station KTRK-TV viewer Danny Ferraro's first impression when he turned on to Texas State Highway 105 in Montgomery and looked up Monday evening.

A group of clouds resembling an angel covered the sun, sending glowing rays all around it.

Known as crepuscular rays, these beams of light are more commonly called "angel rays" or "God rays," and Ferraro said it had a deeper meaning for him.

"I just felt like God was saying, 'I'm always with you.' I don't know how many people saw it as there were many on the road, but I'm sure it meant something special to everyone who did."

Ferraro adds that the cloud formation lasted for just a few moments, and he was at the right spot at exactly the right time to capture it on camera.

What do you see?
