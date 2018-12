If you're looking for something to do the day after Christmas, how about a day at the races? It's opening day for Santa Anita Park.The Arcadia racetrack is kicking off its 82nd winter season with live horse racing from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.Gates open to fans at 9 a.m. Approximately 35,000 guests are expected.For more information on races and tickets, visit