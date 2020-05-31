Society

J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina -- Music artist J. Cole was among the attendees of a George Floyd protest in Fayetteville, his hometown, on Saturday.

He was spotted in a crowd of protesters downtown, before the group headed down Hay Street.

The protest in Fayetteville started around 3 p.m. at a Walmart.

Rakeem Jones organized the protest. Back in 2016, Jones was in the headlines after he was punched in the face
