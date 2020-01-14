Society

Japanese billionaire seeks 'life partner' to fly to the moon with him

A Japanese billionaire is seeking a "life partner" who can accompany him on his upcoming trip to the moon.

According to Forbes, Yusaku Maezawa is the head of an online fashion empire with a net worth of approximately $2 billion.

He has already paid to become the first private passenger to visit the moon with Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX.

Now he hopes his new love will go to the moon with him.

But there's an application process, the deadline is Friday, January 17th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelon muskjapanspace
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-Upland police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
3 shot, 2 killed at Ontario apartment complex
Newsom to continue 'homeless tour' in SoCal
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
LAUSD cooperating in murder investigation of 6-year-old boy
Show More
WWII veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift
Boy finds deputy's loaded gun inside Airbnb
Sexual assault suspect accused of approaching young girls in Hollywood
Sewage spill leads to closure of beaches in Long Beach
10 'tiny homes' planned for Riverside's homeless
More TOP STORIES News