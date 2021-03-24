Society

Jensen Karp details the story of his viral Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp tweet

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles radio personality, Jensen Karp, is going viral for a humorous series of tweets detailing how he found what appeared to be shrimp tails in a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal bought at a local Costco.

ABC7's Marc Cota-Robles spoke directly with Karp in an interview about the incident.

"If someone had a shellfish allergy, they would have died," commented Karp about the alleged shrimp tails in the box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Jensen Karp tweeted a picture of a bag of cereal with what appeared to be two shrimp tails and the caption "Ummmm @CTCSquares - why were there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit)."

That set off a hilarious series of responses from the public, including stories about their own encounters with items that didn't belong in food packaging, and an exchange with General Mills that didn't do the company any PR favors.

The Twitter thread has generated thousands of replies, comments and jokes, including shoutouts from Chance the Rapper and Seth Rogen, suggestions for recipes combining shrimp and the cereal, and countless memes about shrimp.

Watch the full interview in the video above for more details.



