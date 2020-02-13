Society

Jeweler helps 89-year-old widowed veteran recreate lost wedding ring

FRESNO, Calif. -- A jeweler in Southern California came to the rescue of an Army Veteran who lost his wedding ring.

David W. Eaton was married to his wife Babette for years until a series of health battles and dementia claimed her life 13 years ago.

His wedding ring had never come off in the last decade until late last year when he dropped weight during cancer treatment, and his hands shrunk.

The ring slipped right off and was never seen again.

Eaton called Irvine police, who tracked down the original jeweler and got the mold to re-create the custom keepsake.

"I could tell how important it was to him, and I could tell that he really missed it," the police officer said.

"I said, 'Sure, why not? It will be my pleasure.' So he got me the mold," the jeweler said.

"It looks like the same ring," Eaton said. "I had very little to say. I was totally speechless that he had my ring."

Eighty-nine-year-old Eaton says it's rare to find people as kind as the ones who came together to create a replica of his ring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniau.s. & worldjewelryveteran
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High-speed chase, crash in Van Nuys ends with injuries
Crews extinguish fire on property near the Playboy Mansion
Person struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey
$25K reward offered in East Hollywood hit-run
6.9 quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger
1 injured after train hits car in Simi Valley
44th horse dies at Santa Anita Park since December 2018
Show More
Fire at Venice Blvd. homeless encampment caught on camera
Map shows LA high-rises that lack fire sprinklers
Dodgers introduce Betts, Price after blockbuster trade
LAPD seeking more alleged victims of sexual-assault suspect
2 men killed in apparent targeted shooting outside Van Nuys home
More TOP STORIES News