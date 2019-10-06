jimmy carter

Jimmy Carter 'feels fine' after fall that required stitches

PLAINS, Ga. -- Former President Jimmy Carter had to get stitches but otherwise "feels fine" after falling on Sunday, according to the Carter Center.

In a statement, the center said the fall happened at the former president's home in Plains, Georgia, but did not provide any additional details.

Carter and his wife Rosalynn still plan to make an appearance at Habitat for Humanity's Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday evening, the statement said.

Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.

Carter, the 39th president, survived a cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring. He's had some trouble walking after a hip replacement in May but regularly teaches Sunday School.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiajimmy carterpoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY CARTER
Jimmy Carter claims Russia won Trump the White House
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter recovering after breaking hip
Jimmy Carter becomes longest living U.S. president of all time
PHOTOS: George HW Bush Texas funeral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive explosions injure 4 at Huntington Beach restaurant
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
33rd horse dies at Santa Anita Park since December
Viral LA subway singer makes public debut
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Video: Woman holding gun, baby terrorizes San Diego church on Easter Sunday
West Carson hot car death: Father remembers daughter's smile
Show More
Sen. Bernie Sanders home in Vermont after heart attack
LASD deputies honor slain Sgt. Steve Owen with 24-hour vigil
CicLAvia celebrating UCLA's 100th anniversary
Great Pacific Airshow continues in Huntington Beach
Walmart cashier recovering after chilling attack
More TOP STORIES News