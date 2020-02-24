kobe bryant

Jimmy Kimmel says he's 'grateful for the time we had' with Gianna, Kobe Bryant during Staples Center memorial

LOS ANGELES -- Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel says at a public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna that the world could be "grateful for the time we had with them."

An emotional Kimmel said Monday that a positive thing he found to take away from the tragedy was gratitude for the lives of the nine people killed last month in a helicopter crash and "the time we have left with each other."

Kimmel said sports is unique in that it brings together people from various backgrounds to celebrate something they all love.

Nearly the entire crowd heeded Kimmel's suggestion that they introduce themselves and shake hands and hug the people next to them. That was followed by a spontaneous chant of "Kobe."

