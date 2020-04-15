Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Judge upholds decision to keep gun stores closed in Los Angeles

The City of Los Angeles considers gun shops a non-essential business during the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has upheld the City of Los Angeles decision to force gun stores to close.

The City considers gun shops a non-essential business during the pandemic.

Several gun stores and a gun-rights group sued and requested a temporary restraining order allowing the shops to reopen.

The City Attorney says the request has been rejected by a judge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicgun lawscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19guns
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus updates: Live events
LA County confirms 42 additional deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19: Salvation Army's SoCal branch takes financial hit
Coronavirus updates: Live events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom announces $125M fund for undocumented immigrants
LA County confirms 42 additional deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Newsom pessimistic about return of 'mass gatherings' amid COVID-19
WATCH TODAY: Garcetti to announce plans on scaling back 'safer-at-home' orders
Santa Clarita father, son creating 3D masks for first responders
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Show More
Whittier residents say homeless encampment is COVID-19 hazard
COVID-19: Salvation Army's SoCal branch takes financial hit
Coronavirus: OC health officials express cautious optimism
Coronavirus: Face coverings mandate in effect at LA County businesses
Coronavirus updates: Live events
More TOP STORIES News