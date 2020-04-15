Coronavirus: Judge upholds decision to keep gun stores closed in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has upheld the City of Los Angeles decision to force gun stores to close.
The City considers gun shops a non-essential business during the pandemic.
Several gun stores and a gun-rights group sued and requested a temporary restraining order allowing the shops to reopen.
The City Attorney says the request has been rejected by a judge.
