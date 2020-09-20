ruth bader ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court ahead of Capitol service

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court building in Washington later this week ahead of a private burial service at Arlington National Cemetery, the court announced Monday.

Ginsburg's casket will arrive at the court building around 9:30 a.m. local time Wednesday. Ginsburg's former law clerks will serve as honorary pallbearers when the caskset arrives, lining the court's front steps. Her cakset will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which Congress loaned to the Supreme Court for the occasion.

After a private ceremony for Ginsburg's family, friends and colleagues, she will lie in repose at the top of the court building's steps for an outdoor public viewing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Her bench chair and the bench directly in front of it have been draped with black wool crepe, a long-held practice that dates back to 1873. Another black drape was hung over the courtroom doors, and the flags on the court's front plaza will be flown at half-staff for 30 days. A 2016 portrait of Ginsburg will also be on display in the court's Great Hall.

RELATED: What does it mean to lie in state? How esteemed Americans are honored
Following the passing of a high-profile figure, there are two similar commemorations at the Capitol that have one key difference: government and military figures lie in state while private citizens lie in honor.



Ginsburg will then lie in state at the National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol on Friday. A closed formal ceremony will also take place Friday.

Ginsburg's family plans to hold a private funeral next week at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her husband Marty. Ginsburg will be the fourteenth justice buried at Arlington, joining Associate Justices Thurgood Marshall, John Paul Stevens and Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., among others.

How Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became a cultural icon.

societywashington d.c.ruth bader ginsburgfuneralmemorial
