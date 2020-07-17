Society

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she has recurrence of cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she's being treated for cancer recurrence.

"My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease. I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment. I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine." the Supreme Court justice said in a statement.


Ginsburg said she plans to stay on Supreme Court.
SCOTUS said Wednesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.


